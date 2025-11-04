Tuesday, November 04, 2025

NCP among three parties approved for EC registration

A public notice will be issued in newspapers on Wednesday, inviting claims and objections

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 03:44 PM

Ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Election Commission (EC) has decided to grant registration to three political parties, including the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The information was announced by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed during a briefing at the Election Commission Building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

Akhtar Ahmed said: “After the final review, the Election Commission has decided to grant registration to the National Citizen Party (NCP), Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist), and Bangladesh Aam Janagan Party. A public notice will be issued in newspapers tomorrow (Wednesday) inviting claims and objections. After resolving any such claims or objections, final registration will be granted.”

More to follow...

Topics:

National Citizen Party
