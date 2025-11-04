Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune launches seminar on shaping Bangladesh’s democratic future

The seminar brings together participants from diverse professional backgrounds

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 11:55 AM

The Dhaka Tribune, with support from the Embassy of Norway in Dhaka, has launched a seminar titled “In Pursuit of a Better Political Culture in Bangladesh’s Democratic Transition.”

The event began on Tuesday morning at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, with Dhaka Tribune Editor Reaz Ahmad moderating the session.

Online news portal Bangla Tribune is serving as the media partner for the seminar.

The seminar brings together participants from diverse professional backgrounds. Notable discussants include Dr Rounaq Jahan, Political Scientist and Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh; political analyst Dr Zahed Ur Rahman; Barrister Shishir Manir, member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami; Dr Mirza M Hassan, senior research fellow at Brac University; Mohammad Asaduzzaman, director of research at the Dhaka Institute of Research and Analytics (DAIRA); journalist Zyma Islam of The Daily Star; Dr Asif M Shahan, professor at the University of Dhaka; and Fahim Mashroor, member of the Citizens’ Coalition.

Seminar
