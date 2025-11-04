Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
NCP forms 10-member Election Steering Committee

 The committee will oversee NCP’s overall preparation and planning for the 2026 national election

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 09:34 AM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced a 10-member Election Steering Committee, naming its Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary as lead.

The announcement came through a press release signed by NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, issued on Tuesday night.

Dr Tasnim Jara, the party’s Senior Joint Member Secretary, has been appointed as the committee’s secretary.

Other members of the committee include Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib; Joint Conveners Mahbub Alam Mahir, Khaled Saifullah, and Ehtesham Haque; Joint Member Secretaries Advocate Abdullah Al Amin, Alauddin Mohammad, Advocate Zahirul Islam Musa, and Advocate Humayra Noor; Joint Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Saifullah Haidar; and Joint Chief Coordinator and National Youth Force Convener Advocate Md Tarikul Islam.

According to the media release, the committee will oversee NCP’s overall preparation and planning for the 2026 national election, covering areas such as candidate selection, field coordination, legal and administrative affairs, media and publicity, and training and monitoring activities.

National Citizen Party
