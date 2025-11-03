Monday, November 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DU professor sues four over obscene Facebook posts

Several unnamed individuals have also been included as defendants in the case

File image of Shahbagh Police Station. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 04:54 PM

A case has been filed against four individuals, including journalist Mujtaba Khondakar and writer Mohiuddin Mohammad, for allegedly sharing edited images and posting obscene or defamatory remarks on Facebook targeting Monami Shehrin Anim Bhuiya, an assistant professor in the Department of Public Administration and assistant proctor at Dhaka University (DU).

Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge Md Khalid Munsur confirmed the development, saying: “DU teacher Monami has filed a case with us. The allegations are under investigation, and legal proceedings are underway.”

According to the case statement, journalist and activist Mujtaba Khondakar allegedly edited and posted an obscene image of Monami on his Facebook profile with a caption.

Writer and activist Mohiuddin Mohammad shared a separate photo card containing indecent remarks, while Dhaka College student Nirob Hossain was accused of making obscene comments under a post on the Daily Campus Facebook page.

Another accused, Ashfaq Hossain Evan, allegedly uploaded an edited obscene image on his Facebook account.

The complaint also named several unidentified individuals who, according to Monami, have repeatedly shared distorted and sexually suggestive images of her online, damaging her personal and social reputation.

Screenshots of the posts and accounts were included as evidence.

Monami told reporters: “For a long time, my image has been defamed on social media with insulting remarks. It has caused immense mental distress. After consulting my family and the university administration, I decided to take legal action.”

She called for legal action under the Cybersecurity Act to ensure justice and prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

Dhaka University (DU)
