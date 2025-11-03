Monday, November 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Sust first-year admission test scheduled for January 13–14

Detailed information available on Sust website

File image of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust). Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 01:57 PM

The admission test for first-year students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) for the 2025–2026 academic session will be held on January 13 and 14.

The university’s registrar, Syed Saleem Mohammad Abdul Kadir, announced this in a press release on Sunday.

The notice stated that detailed information regarding the admission process will be shared later on the university’s website and through official announcements.

The university administration has also requested the cooperation of all concerned to ensure the smooth conduct of the admission process.

