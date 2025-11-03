Sust first-year admission test scheduled for January 13–14

The admission test for first-year students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) for the 2025–2026 academic session will be held on January 13 and 14.

The university’s registrar, Syed Saleem Mohammad Abdul Kadir, announced this in a press release on Sunday.

The notice stated that detailed information regarding the admission process will be shared later on the university’s website and through official announcements.

The university administration has also requested the cooperation of all concerned to ensure the smooth conduct of the admission process.