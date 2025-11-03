Dhaka University plans new course on ethics, social responsibility

Dhaka University has taken steps to address the decline in moral and humanitarian values among students by initiating a new course and related programs focusing on ethics and human values.

Two separate committees have been formed to design and implement the “Ethics and Humanitarian Values Education” course and to organize workshops aimed at nurturing ethical awareness and civic responsibility among students.

The decision was approved at a recent Senate meeting.

The first joint meeting of the committees was held on Sunday at the office of Professor Dr Mamun Ahmed, pro-vice chancellor (Education) of Dhaka University, who is also the convener of both committees.

The committees discussed plans to introduce the new course for all first-year undergraduate students across the university from the 2025–26 academic session.

They also agreed to hold a two-day workshop on ethics and humanitarian values at the master’s level for students of all departments and institutes starting the same year.

The initiative, university officials say, aims to build a more socially conscious and morally responsible generation of graduates who can contribute ethically to society and public life.