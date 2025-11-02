Suspension of all committees of anti-discrimination student movement lifted

The suspension of all committees of the anti-discrimination student movement has been revoked to ensure the revolutionary transformation of the July student–people mass uprising.

This was announced on Sunday in a statement sent to the media by the organization’s President, Rifat Rashid.

In the statement, Rifat Rashid said: “We observe with deep concern that the aspirations and objectives of the July 2024 student–people uprising have not yet been fully realized.”

He added: “The government that emerged from the uprising has failed not only to ensure proper medical treatment and rehabilitation for the families of the martyrs and the injured, but also to guarantee their security.”

The statement further noted: “There have already been attacks on the families of the martyrs and the injured in various locations, which is extremely concerning. In addition, we have yet to see a clear roadmap for the judicial process regarding the July killings, highlighting the interim government’s grave failure, built on the blood of thousands of martyrs and the injured.”

The statement added: “Therefore, to ensure the revolutionary transformation of the July uprising and to achieve a historic objective – the abolition of the fascist system and the establishment of a new political order – the central committee of the anti-discrimination student movement has decided to lift the suspension of all unit committees at universities, colleges, metropolitan, district, upazila, union, and ward levels.”

“At the same time, all units have been instructed to resume organizational activities, and all university, metropolitan, and district units across the country have been directed to complete committee reorganization within the next 15 working days,” the statement concluded.