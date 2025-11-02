EC reviewing registration of political parties, decision expected this week

The Election Commission is still reviewing the registration applications of new political parties and wants to complete the process within this week, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed, has said.

The names of all parties that qualify for registration will be published together through a public notice, he added.

He made these comments on Sunday evening at the Election Commission office in Agargaon, Dhaka, while responding to journalists’ questions.

Regarding the amendment to RPO Article 20 approved by the Advisory Council, Akhtar Ahmed said that even if parties form alliances, they will have to contest elections under their own party symbol. Previously, allied parties could contest under the symbol of their choice within the alliance. Recently, several parties, including BNP, have sought to retain the previous provision of RPO Article 20. Meanwhile, eight parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, support keeping the amended RPO. Some parties have alleged that the amendment is being carried out secretly.

When asked about the latest status of the RPO amendment, Akhtar Ahmed said: “I also do not know the final status of the RPO amendment. If I knew, I would have informed you."

Regarding overseas voters, the secretary said: “Two matters are relevant—voter registration and registration for voting. Overseas citizens will be able to register as voters and vote through the app. However, the app has not yet been launched; it is still in the trial phase. We hope to launch it by November 16.”

He added: “Those with an NID card who are 18 years or older can register as overseas voters. Registration can be done from anywhere, as the app will be accessible to all overseas citizens worldwide. Those who register through this app, Insha’Allah, will be able to vote in the next election.”

When asked about a political party calling the Election Commission an “Engineering Commission,” he said: “I do not comment on any political party. I have said this in the past as well. Please do not embarrass me by asking such questions.”