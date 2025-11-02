Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC reviewing registration of political parties, decision expected this week

The names of all parties that qualify for registration will be published together through a public notice, says Akhtar Ahmed

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 09:31 PM

The Election Commission is still reviewing the registration applications of new political parties and wants to complete the process within this week, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed, has said. 

The names of all parties that qualify for registration will be published together through a public notice, he added.

He made these comments on Sunday evening at the Election Commission office in Agargaon, Dhaka, while responding to journalists’ questions.

Regarding the amendment to RPO Article 20 approved by the Advisory Council, Akhtar Ahmed said that even if parties form alliances, they will have to contest elections under their own party symbol. Previously, allied parties could contest under the symbol of their choice within the alliance. Recently, several parties, including BNP, have sought to retain the previous provision of RPO Article 20. Meanwhile, eight parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, support keeping the amended RPO. Some parties have alleged that the amendment is being carried out secretly.

When asked about the latest status of the RPO amendment, Akhtar Ahmed said: “I also do not know the final status of the RPO amendment. If I knew, I would have informed you."

Regarding overseas voters, the secretary said: “Two matters are relevant—voter registration and registration for voting. Overseas citizens will be able to register as voters and vote through the app. However, the app has not yet been launched; it is still in the trial phase. We hope to launch it by November 16.”

He added: “Those with an NID card who are 18 years or older can register as overseas voters. Registration can be done from anywhere, as the app will be accessible to all overseas citizens worldwide. Those who register through this app, Insha’Allah, will be able to vote in the next election.”

When asked about a political party calling the Election Commission an “Engineering Commission,” he said: “I do not comment on any political party. I have said this in the past as well. Please do not embarrass me by asking such questions.”

Topics:

Election CommissionBangladesh election
Read More

EC releases third draft voter list with 127.612 million voters

Fakhrul slams Jamaat for ‘spreading lies’ to mislead people ahead of election

What’s in a ‘Shapla’?

Home adviser: 13 Ansar members to be deployed at each polling centre

IGP: Police ready to tackle election challenges

Home adviser: Police’s role paramount for free, fair election

Latest News

Ekushey book fair to be held after national polls

Tarique Rahman thanks EC for giving voting rights to expatriates

Gaza children gradually return to school after two years of war

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

Week-long ‘Annual Sculpture Exhibition’ begins at DU

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x