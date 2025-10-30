DMP Commissioner: Police must remain fully neutral in February election

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali has directed all police personnel to perform their duties with complete neutrality ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election.

“No weakness can be shown towards any political party or individual,” he said while addressing officers and personnel at the DMP Grand Welfare Meeting held at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium on Thursday.

Ensuring voting rights, accountability for 2018 election

Sazzat described the February general election as “extremely important,” noting that the people had been deprived of their voting rights for a long time. “Ensuring the voting rights of the general public is our responsibility,” he said.

He also emphasized accountability, stating, “Those involved in the malpracticed 2018 national parliamentary election need to be brought face to face with justice.”

Caution against misunderstandings and agitation

Highlighting the need for caution and professionalism, the commissioner instructed officers to avoid actions that could create distance from the public or spark misunderstandings and unrest. He also urged police personnel to maintain physical fitness and health, assuring that DMP would cover the full cost of treatment for those injured on duty.

DMP DB Additional Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam and senior officials from various units were present at the time, among others. Around 850 police personnel of different ranks participated.