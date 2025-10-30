Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka air quality 6th worst in world Thursday morning

AQI score 157

File image of pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 10:35 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked sixth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 157 at 9:30am on Thursday. 

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy,’ referring to a health threat, according to the AQI index. For the past few days, Dhaka has continued to experience unhealthy air.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and China’s Beijing cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 571, 471, and 202 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

AQI
Read More

Dhaka air 6th worst in world Friday morning

Dhaka air 5th worst in world Tuesday morning

Dhaka’s ‘unhealthy’ air quality persists Monday morning

Dhaka air turns unhealthy Thursday morning

Dhaka air quality still in moderate range Tuesday morning

Moderate air quality persists in Dhaka Monday morning

Latest News

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x