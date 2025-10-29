Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Those interviewing Sheikh Hasina should not forget the context of her killings and human rights violations, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, he said that no one in the 21st century has committed killings or human rights abuses as grave as those of Sheikh Hasina, a fact also reflected in UN reports.

Citing an Al Jazeera documentary, he said the program showed her giving orders to kill people. “Those interviewing her should not overlook this context."

The press secretary made the remarks when asked about Sheikh Hasina’s recent interviews published in local media and broadcast by foreign outlets.

He also said the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will determine whether Sheikh Hasina’s interview can be conducted. “We will first review today’s interview and then make comments,” he said.

The press secretary further stated that the Awami League’s claim of 400 deaths is misleading, alleging that those who filed complaints have used stolen public funds to hire one of the most expensive law firms in the UK.