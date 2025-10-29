Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rizwana calls for action to curb noise pollution

Environmental protection is not solely the ministry’s responsibility — it is a collective duty, she says

File image of Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 05:54 PM

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has directed authorities to take prompt and effective measures to tackle noise pollution, one of the country’s major social and health hazards.

She also instructed ministry officials to ensure proper implementation of ongoing projects aimed at addressing the issue.

She made the remarks Wednesday while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting in the ministry’s conference room at the Bangladesh Secretariat, which reviewed the progress of Annual Development Program (ADP) projects.

At the meeting, Hasan stressed the need for greater coordination in controlling noise pollution. She highlighted that, in addition to enforcing the law, raising public awareness is crucial. Educational institutions, the media, and civic organisations should collaborate, while local administrations must take a more proactive role.

The adviser further emphasised that environmental protection is a collective responsibility, not solely the ministry’s. She urged strict adherence to environmental standards during development projects and warned that sustainable development cannot be achieved without balancing development with environmental protection.

Hasan also reviewed the progress of several projects and instructed officials to ensure their timely completion.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan
