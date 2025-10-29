Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Tension erupts at JU as Chhatra League holds rally

In response, Chhatra Dal took out a motorbike procession around 8:30pm, warning the administration against allowing banned groups to operate on campus

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 01:59 PM
A group of activists from the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) held a rally and demonstration near the main gate of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, sparking tension on campus.
 
The incident drew protests from rival student organizations, including the JU units of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, and the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) leaders.
 
The controversy began when a video posted from JU BCL president Aktaruzzaman Sohel’s Facebook account showed a procession carrying a banner. In the video, BCL leaders Enamul Haque and Sohel Rana were seen participating, demanding justice for former BCL leader Shamim Molla’s killing and condemning what they termed the “kangaroo court” of the current government.
 
In response, Chhatra Dal took out a motorbike procession around 8:30pm, warning the administration against allowing banned groups to operate on campus. 
 
Chhatra Dal convenor Jahir Uddin Babor said: “The banned organisation’s disruptive activities have been visible for some time. We have repeatedly urged the administration and law enforcement to take action, but no steps have been taken. We are prepared to resist any activity by banned groups on campus.”
 
Later, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti and Jucsu leaders also brought out separate processions, accusing the administration of negligence and calling for strict action.
 
Addressing a rally, Islami Chhatra Shibir leader and Jucsu General Secretary Mazharul Islam said: “The BCL’s activities reflect internal support. We are still having to plead for justice for the July attack.”
