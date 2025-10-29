Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Four charged with misappropriating Tk 1.22CR over fake school construction in Dhaka

ACC said the case involves fraud, forgery and abuse of power

File image of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) building in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 12:59 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against four individuals, including a senior engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), for allegedly embezzling Tk1.22 crore by fabricating construction records for a Dhaka school building that was never built.

According to the ACC, the accused include Muhammad Bachchu Mia, executive engineer of Dhaka District LGED; Md Shaber Ali, senior assistant engineer; Md Shams Javed, sub-assistant engineer; and Abu Sayed Khan, owner of M/s Nirman Prokousholi, an engineering firm.

The case was lodged on Tuesday by ACC assistant director Swapan Kumar Roy at the commission’s Dhaka-1 Coordinated District Office.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the four men colluded to misuse their official authority and breach public trust for personal gain. 

They allegedly falsified entries in the official Measurement Book (MB Book), claiming that the third and fourth floors of Gabtoli Government Primary School had been constructed, though no such work had actually been carried out.

By submitting these fabricated measurement records, the accused secured approval for an additional government payment of Tk1.22 crore, which they subsequently embezzled, the ACC said.

The commission said the case was filed under charges of fraud, forgery and abuse of power for unlawful enrichment.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)
