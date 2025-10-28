Two shot dead in Rajshahi

Two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting allegedly triggered by a dispute over cutting hay on a Padma River char (shoal) in Rajshahi’s Bagha upazila on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Nich Khanpur area of the Padma char, said Supravat Mondal, investigating officer of Bagha Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Aman Mondal, 36, son of Minhaz Mondal, and Nazmul Hossain, 33, son of Shukur Mondal — both from Char Khanpur village. The injured — Rakib Hossain, 18, and Muntaz Mondal, 32 — were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in critical condition.

Dr Nihar Chandra Mondal of Bagha Upazila Health Complex said the victims had multiple gunshot wounds. Aman died at the upazila health complex, while Nazmul succumbed to his injuries on the way to RMCH.

According to locals, the victims had gone to the char to cut hay when a group locally known as the Kakon Bahini allegedly opened fire indiscriminately.

Aman’s father, Minhaz Mondal, claimed that the armed men from the so-called Kakon Bahini of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia attacked without provocation. “My son and others went to cut hay on fallow land when they were suddenly shot at,” he said.

Local resident Belal Hossain said the armed group had been trying to assert control over the char land where the locals were cutting hay.

Police said additional forces have been deployed to the area to prevent further violence.