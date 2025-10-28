Nahid: NCP to sign July Charter if dissent note annulled

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) will sign the July Charter on the condition that the ‘note of dissent’ is annulled and the recommendations of the Consensus Commission on constitutional reforms are incorporated, party convenor Nahid Islam said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while talking to journalists at Rajshahi Tourism Motel.

Nahid said the implementation order of the July Charter cannot contain any ‘note of dissent.’

Decisions by the Consensus Commission regarding constitutional reform would be put to a public referendum, and the constitution would be amended according to the people’s verdict, he said.

The approved measures would then be implemented under the leadership of Prof Muhammad Yunus, based on the legitimacy of the July popular uprising, Nahid said.

He also said that if the government ensures these conditions, NCP would sign the implementation order of the July Charter.

Nahid also stressed that the party would not ally with any political group opposing reforms or carrying historical responsibility.

A roadmap for the trial of the atrocities during the July Uprising must be announced before the next national elections, he demanded.

Criticising the Election Commission as ‘arbitrary,’ he said the one-sided decision not to provide the Shapla symbol to NCP would force the party to mobilise street protests to claim it politically.

He alleged that fascist forces were conspiring to disrupt the elections and hinder NCP activities.

Earlier, NCP northern chief organizer Sarjis Alam said the BNP and Jamaat would be unable to play a strong role in anti-Awami League and anti-India politics, or in curbing extortion.

He added that NCP intends to contest the upcoming national election as a strong party, warning that a single-party parliament would not be sustainable.

Later, NCP central leaders held organizational meetings with leaders from eight districts of Rajshahi division and interviewed nine aspirants for convenor and general secretary positions at city and district units.