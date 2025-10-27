Wednesday, October 29, 2025

BUFT holds Intra Public Speaking Competition 2025 finale

Showcasing eloquence, confidence, and intellectual depth, the finalists captivated the audience with their inspiring speeches

Finalists showcase their oratory skills during the grand finale of the “Intra BUFT Public Speaking Competition 2025: Who Owns the Mic” at BUFT’s Multipurpose Hall on Monday, October 27, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 27 Oct 2025, 07:42 PM

The grand finale of the “Intra BUFT Public Speaking Competition 2025: Who Owns the Mic”, organized by the Career Development Club of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), was held on Monday at the university’s Multipurpose Hall.

The event was attended by Faruque Hassan, chairman of the BUFT Board of Trustees, and Prof. Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, acting vice-chancellor of BUFT, as guests of honor.

A panel of judges and special guests included Mohammad Imtiaj, senior news presenter at Channel 24 and trainer; Sadman Sadik, digital creator and writer; and Asaduzzaman Joy, content creator.

Jannatul Firdaush Mim, a student of the Department of Fashion Studies, won the competition, while Tamima Binta Islam from the Department of Business Administration and Md Ahsan Habib Babu from the Department of Textile Engineering and Management were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

The first two rounds of the competition were held online, drawing over 100 participants from various departments. Ten finalists were selected to compete in the grand finale for the title of “mic owner.”

Topics:

BUFT
