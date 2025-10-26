BNP seeks restoration of RPO Article 20

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has submitted a formal letter to the Election Commission (EC), urging it to uphold the previous provision of Article 20 of the Representation of the People Order (RPO) ahead of the 13th National Parliament elections.

The party emphasized the importance of preserving the opportunity for alliance-based political parties to contest elections using the symbol of their chosen coalition partner.

BNP argued that this practice reflects democratic norms and has long been followed without complication.

Ismail Zabihullah, a member of the BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council, told reporters on Sunday after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

He said that if political parties have the right to form alliances and contest elections jointly, they also have the democratic right to choose whether to run under their own symbol or that of any allied party.

"Therefore, we have requested the EC to take appropriate steps to retain the previous provisions of Article 20 in the RPO. A copy of the same letter will also be submitted to the government's legal adviser," he said, adding that the allied political parties can elect with the symbol of either their own party or any of the parties.

Ismail Zabiullah said political parties in Bangladesh have long participated in national elections by forming alliances based on their own strategic considerations. These parties have contested elections using either their own symbols or those of allied parties, he noted.

Zabiullah added that this practice had never caused any complications or disruptions in the electoral process, and elections were conducted smoothly under this arrangement.

He said that following the report of the Electoral Reform Commission, when political parties were invited to share their views, the BNP expressed its disagreement with the proposed amendment to Article 20 of the RPO, which concerns the use of party or alliance symbols in elections.

Zabiullah added that BNP's position has been conveyed to the EC, Consensus Commission and the government.

He said the primary objective of forming an electoral alliance is to secure victory in the polls. In pursuit of that goal, allied political parties have the democratic right to request election symbols based on their preference.

So far, symbols have been allocated in line with the needs of alliance partners under this process, and it has not caused any complications, he said, adding that contesting elections through alliances is a long-standing practice in Bangladesh's political landscape.

Responding to a question, Zabiullah said: "Every political party has the right to contest under its own symbol. However, when parties form an alliance, they also have the right to decide whether to use their own symbol or that of another party within the alliance. Elections have historically been held in this manner."

Former Acting Secretary of the Election Commission Dr Mohammad Zakaria was present during the meeting.