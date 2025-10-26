Another youth found dead on staircase in Old Dhaka

Within days of a similar shocking case, another young man was found dead in Old Dhaka. This time it happened in Bangshal, with a GI cable tightly around his neck, raising fears of a troubling pattern of deaths in the old city.

The deceased, identified as Sajib, had recently appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations from a local college but reportedly failed.

According to his family, he had just returned from a Tabligh Jamaat trip to Dohar and seemed to be adjusting to life back home.

His paternal cousin Md Islam recounted that Sajib went out around 3pm on Saturday after receiving a phone call, the last time anyone saw him alive.

"Later, we heard that his body was found on a staircase of a building at Agamasi Lane,” Islam told UNB.

Family members claim Sajib’s death may not have been an accident or suicide.

Islam alleged that Sajib had a long-standing relationship with a girl whose family lived on the same floor of the building where his body was discovered. The relationship had reportedly faced strong opposition from the girl’s family.

“The girl’s maternal uncles, Iqbal and Kamal, revoked the relationship. We believe they planned and killed him,” Islam alleged, adding that the girl’s family members have been missing since the incident.

Responding to the scene, sub-inspector Md Dulal Haque of Bangshal Police Station said officers found the body lying on the staircase with a GI wire twisted around his neck. “Only one family lived on the fourth floor while the rest of the building was used as warehouses. The flat adjacent to where the body was found was locked from outside,” the SI said.

“Preliminary findings indicate he might have been strangled to death. We are investigating the matter with importance,” Dulal added.

The killing bears a disturbing resemblance to another recent incident.

On October 19, the bloodied body of Jagannath University student and Chhatra Dal leader Md Zobayed Hossain was recovered from a staircase in Old Dhaka, also under mysterious circumstances.