Leftist student fronts accused of instigating protest after DU eviction drives

They demanded swift action to remove outsiders and ensure student safety

Curzon Hall, University of Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Oct 2025, 12:30 PM

Several leftist student fronts allegedly joined evicted vendors to stage a protest on the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Saturday evening, a day after illegal makeshift shops, vagabonds and outsiders were evicted from the premises.

In protest against the move, several representatives from the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and general students went to the Proctor’s office, demanding immediate action against those who instigated the demonstration.

They urged the authorities to identify the accused students by scrutinising video footage and to issue show-cause notices within 24 hours.

The Ducsu representatives and general students also demanded swift measures to remove outsiders from the campus and ensure the safety of students.

Sarba Mitra Chakma, an executive member elected from the Shibir-backed panel in the Ducsu election, said: “For the last four days, we have been conducting eviction drives against illegal shops and vagabonds. Today, leftist groups instigated street vendors and organised a protest rally.”

Ducsu General Secretary SM Farhad said: “The real stakeholders of the campus are the students, teachers, officers and employees. Any drug dealer, unregistered shopkeeper or street vendor has no connection with university affairs. Those whose old drug and illegal money syndicates are being disrupted by the eviction drives are now trying to create new narratives and have organized processions to protect their interests.”

He said: "There is only one choice — either Ducsu will exist, or the illegal trade and drug syndicates will. We won’t allow both to operate simultaneously.”

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said the authorities would strengthen necessary measures to ensure students’ safety, though maintaining campus security was not possible for the proctorial team alone.

He said a meeting would be held tomorrow (on Monday) between the proctorial team and Ducsu representatives to review whether any university students were involved in the protest and to decide further action.

It may be mentioned that the university’s proctorial team has been conducting drives over the past few days to evict illegal shops, vagabonds and outsiders from the campus area. During the operations, several people were found in possession of drugs.

On Saturday evening, a group of street vendors staged a protest inside the university against the eviction drive, allegedly joined and encouraged by several leftist student leaders.

Ducsu
