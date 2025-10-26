Weather may remain mainly dry on Sunday

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

“The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy conditions over the country,” according to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin.

It also predicted that day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged during the period over the country.

Besides, the met office said that depression over the Southeast Bay and adjoining areas moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression over the same region (near latitude 11.0°N and longitude 87.3°E) at 6am on Sunday.

The system is likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm, it said, adding that the depression’s associated trough extends up to the North Bay.



On Saturday, the highest temperature was recorded at 35.5°C in Feni, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Sunday at 21.4°C in Tetulia.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:24pm on Sunday and will rise at 6:02am on Monday.