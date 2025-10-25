Sunday, October 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Muhammad Moheuddin joins PEN International’s Writers for Peace advisory board

Moheuddin has written 10 novels and two short story collections, and edited three literary volumes

Muhammad Moheuddin, writer and former secretary general of PEN Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 10:29 PM

PEN Bangladesh has announced that Muhammad Moheuddin, writer and former secretary general of PEN Bangladesh, has been appointed to the advisory board of the Writers for Peace Committee (WfPC) of PEN International.

Founded in London in 1921, PEN International is a global association of writers dedicated to promoting literature, intellectual cooperation, and freedom of expression.

Moheuddin previously served for three years on the Steering Committee of the Writers in Prison Committee (WiPC) of PEN International. He has represented PEN Bangladesh at numerous PEN International Congresses and committee meetings in South Korea (2012), India (2018), Thailand (2019), the Philippines (2019), France (2020), Sweden (2022), Croatia (2023), and Poland (2025).

Moheuddin has written 10 novels and two short story collections, and edited three literary volumes. He also serves as editor of Golpokar, the only monthly Bangla-language literary magazine devoted exclusively to fiction.

