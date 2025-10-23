Thursday, October 23, 2025

Asif Nazrul says BNP, Jamaat happy with Advisory Council’s work, denies bias

‘We are in a position to complete our responsibilities and leave as soon as possible,' he says

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul speaks at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 09:13 PM

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has said that the three main stakeholders in the Advisory Council are BNP, Jamaat, and NCP, and that all advisers had the consent of these parties.

“When I speak with them, it seems they are very pleased with our activities, at least as far as BNP and Jamaat are concerned,” he told journalists on Thursday afternoon at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, responding to questions about alleged bias by the advisers.

He added, “There has been no discussion with political parties regarding bias. We do not take such discussions seriously. If you could see the sincere relationships the three political parties maintain in discussions with us, you would be surprised. We do not think these are part of political strategy or a genuine concern.”

The adviser also said: “We discuss these matters among ourselves and try to understand what they actually want to say. Even while pleased, sometimes they make such demands. We are not unsettled by these. We are in a position to complete our responsibilities and leave as soon as possible.”

