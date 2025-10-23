Fakhrul expresses concern over attempts to delay election

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday expressed concern that some political parties are making mistakes by trying to delay or derail the next national election, which is expected to be held in early February next year.

Speaking at a book unveiling ceremony, he also alleged that some people, including social media influencers, are trying to portray BNP as a villain to the nation by spreading false information about the party.

“Unfortunately, we are noticing with frustration that some parties are making efforts to delay the election or make sure it is not held at the right time. They are not doing the right thing,” he said.

Fakhrul said the country is now going through a critical time after enduring 15 years under a “fascist and monstrous regime” that destroyed everything and left the economy and politics in disarray.

He said the interim government, with the help of political parties, has been trying to reach a position from which the national election can be held to establish a democratic government.

The BNP leader stressed that a newly elected government is urgently needed to restore stability in the economy, politics and the education sector. “The country now needs a political government through elections as soon as possible, because the nation’s future depends on it.”

BNP arranged the event for unveiling the cover of a book titled “Mahakaler Mohanayak Shaheed Zia” at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh. The book was edited by freedom fighter and BNP leader Abdus Salam and poet Abdul Hye Sikder.

Fakhrul praised the National Consensus Commission, saying it has completed some important reform tasks within a short time.

He said the ongoing reform process reflects BNP’s long-standing commitment to change, as outlined in the 31-point reform plan announced by the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in 2022, as well as the earlier reform agendas of Khaleda Zia placed in 2016 and late President Ziaur Rahman’s 19-point program.

Reiterating that BNP was born out of a reformist spirit, Fakhrul said President Zia introduced multi-party democracy, ensured press freedom, and restored people’s fundamental rights, while Khaleda Zia introduced parliamentary democracy, expanded women’s education up to college level free of cost, and created job opportunities and institutions for women.

He also said all major democratic reforms in Bangladesh came through the BNP.

“Yet some people try to portray BNP as a villain, which truly surprises me. Whatever good has happened in Bangladesh has come through the hands of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia,” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said many well-known YouTubers and social media users, including those active on Facebook, often make misleading comments about BNP.

He said the social media influencers should reflect more carefully on their responsibility to speak the truth.