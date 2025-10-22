Asif Nazrul: BNP sought impartial role, not caretaker gov

BNP has not demanded a caretaker government but rather sought an impartial role from the current interim government during the next national election, said Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul.

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, the adviser clarified that during Tuesday’s meeting between the BNP and the government, they (BNP) did not call for reinstating a caretaker system.

“What I understood from the discussion is that the BNP did not ask for a caretaker government. They said the interim government should act neutrally, like a caretaker government,” he said.

The party (BNP) wanted a neutral role from the government which assured them that they (government) are already maintaining neutrality, and the chief adviser himself has guaranteed this, he said.

The head of the government will personally oversee major administrative transfers and postings to ensure fairness, Asif Nazrul said.

When asked whether the Council of Advisers would be downsized during the election period, he replied that no such issue was discussed anywhere. “It is a matter for the Council of Advisers. No party has made any demand to reduce its size.”

Meanwhile, the adviser has lauded the way army officers were brought before the International Crimes Tribunal, describing it as a remarkable show of respect for the judicial process.

“The manner in which the army members appeared before the tribunal and the cooperation extended by senior military officials, including the army chief, deserve high praise. Their respect for the rule of law is very encouraging,” he said.

On the decision to keep the officers in a sub-jail, he said the matter is entirely under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry, which will take steps it deems appropriate.