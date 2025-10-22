Sunamganj reels under 18-hour daily load-shedding

Daily life in 12 upazilas of Sunamganj has been severely disrupted as residents endure up to 18 hours of load-shedding a day amid an acute power shortage.

Students preparing for final examinations are among the worst affected, with electricity often unavailable at night.

Elderly residents struggle to cope with the sweltering heat during the day, while small and medium-sized businesses report mounting financial losses due to the prolonged outages.

Local residents voiced their frustration over the crisis.

“Once the electricity goes, it does not return for hours. We only get a few hours of supply at night,” said Sujan Mahmud of Atgaon in Shalla upazila.

Feroz Mia of Rajanagar union in Dirai upazila added: “It is hard to know when the supply will resume. We have been facing a severe power crisis for many days.”

In Shantiganj’s Birgaon village, Mofassel Ahmed said students are unable to study at night as power cuts occur every evening, with daytime conditions no better.

According to the Sunamganj Rural Electricity Cooperative, the district has around 375,000 consumers.

While demand stands at 70–75 MW, only 35–40 MW is being supplied daily due to a nationwide shortfall in electricity production, resulting in 50–60% load-shedding.

General Manager Md Zakir Hossain acknowledged the hardship, saying the shortage is a national issue.

“We are forced to impose load-shedding due to lower supply, especially at night. We are trying to provide service despite this, and the problem will ease once national production increases,” he said.