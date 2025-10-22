Council clears major import, infrastructure projects

The Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase on Wednesday approved several import proposals involving key agricultural inputs and infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the country’s fertiliser supply chain and storage facilities.

The meeting of the committee, held at the Bangladesh Secretariat, was virtually chaired by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

According to official sources, the committee has endorsed a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture to import 40,000 metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser from OCP Nutricrops, Morocco, under the seventh lot of an existing state-level agreement between the two countries.

The import, to be executed by the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), will cost Tk360.02 crore, with the price set at $735.33 per tonne.

Similarly, the committee recommended approval of another import proposal under the same ministry for 35,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertiliser from JSC ‘Foreign Economic Corporation (Prodintorg)’ of Russia, as part of the fifth lot under a G2G agreement.

The consignment is valued at Tk152.62 crore, with a per-tonne price of $356.25.

Besides, the committee endorsed a proposal from the Ministry of Industries to import 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under the fifth lot for the fiscal year 2025–2026.

The total contract value stands at Tk151.78 crore, with a per-tonne price fixed at $413.33.

The committee also gave a green signal to a construction proposal under the “Construction of 34 Buffer Godowns at Different Locations for Storage and Distribution of Fertilisers (1st Revised)” project. The contract—under Package-4, Lot-5 (Barguna site, 10,000 MT capacity)—will be implemented by M/S MBL-REL (JV) at a total cost of Tk51.74 crore.

All the proposals were reviewed and recommended for final approval by the committee, aiming to ensure uninterrupted fertiliser supply and strengthen storage infrastructure across the country, the meeting sources said.