US citizen placed on remand over alleged plot to overthrow govt

Bangladeshi-origin American citizen Enayet Karim Chowdhury, arrested from Ministerpara on charges of involvement in a conspiracy to overthrow the government, has been placed on a five-day remand for the third phase of interrogation.

On Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate G M Farhan Istiak issued the order after a hearing. Earlier, Enayet had been interrogated for a total of seven days under two phases of remand in the same case.

On the day of the hearing, Enayet was brought to court from prison. During the proceedings, Inspector Md Akhtar Morshed of the DB Police’s Ramna Zonal Team—the investigating officer in the case—requested a seven-day remand.

Defense lawyer Shahinur Islam appealed for cancellation of the remand and sought bail, while state lawyer Omar Faruk Faruki argued in favor of extending the remand. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail petition and granted the remand order.

According to case details, Enayet Karim Chowdhury is a Bangladeshi-origin American citizen who went to the United States in 1988 and obtained an American passport in 2004. He allegedly arrived in Bangladesh from New York on September 6 as an agent of a foreign intelligence agency with the aim of overthrowing the country’s legitimate interim government.

The case statement mentions that on September 13, around 10:30am, Enayet was seen moving “suspiciously” in the Minto Road area in a Prado car. Finding his activities questionable, police stopped the vehicle.

When asked why he was roaming in the area, he failed to provide any explanation. He was then taken into police custody, and two iPhones were seized from him. Subsequently, a case was filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Ramna Model Police Station.

Following his arrest, DB Police interrogated Enayet Karim for seven days in two phases. Later, his associates—S M Golam Mostafa Azad, Kazi Md Mamunur Rashid (secretary general of the Raushan faction of the Jatiya Party), and Rifatul Islam Pavel (Central Joint Secretary of Jubo Songhoti)—were also taken on remand and interrogated.