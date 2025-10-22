Graduates with disabilities announce march to CA’s residence

Frustration mounted among job-seeking graduates with disabilities on Tuesday as their much-anticipated meeting with Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid ended without any concrete outcome.

In response, the organization announced a new phase of protest. At a press briefing following the meeting, leaders of the council declared that they would hold a symbolic march on Wednesday toward the chief adviser’s residence in Jamuna, carrying broken plates and bowls as a metaphor for their struggle and neglect.

The Chakri Pratyashi Protibondhi Graduate Parishad (Job-Seeking Graduates with Disabilities Council) said the government’s continued inaction on disability employment and inclusion has left them with “no option but to intensify the movement.”

The six-member delegation met the adviser at the Secretariat around 3pm to discuss their five-point demands — including effective implementation of employment quotas, special recruitment drives, reform of the scribe policy, and comprehensive disability-inclusive employment measures.

However, the delegation said that despite a detailed discussion, no clear decision or commitment came from the adviser.

“Once again, we were met with sympathy but no solution,” said one member of the council. “We came with hope but left with frustration.”

“Our plates are empty, just like the promises made to us,” a spokesperson said. “We are not asking for charity—we are demanding our constitutional right to employment. Until the government takes visible action, our movement will continue.”

The council also warned that if police attempt to block or disperse the march, protesters will return to the Raju Memorial Sculpture and announce tougher programs.

For the third consecutive day, the sit-in at Dhaka University’s Raju Memorial Sculpture continued, drawing growing attention from students, rights activists, and members of the disability community.

In a show of solidarity, Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Vice President Shadik Kayem visited the protest site around 9pm on Monday night and expressed his support for the demonstrators. “The demand for employment and dignity is not just a disability issue—it’s a matter of justice for all,” he told reporters at the scene.

“We will not stop until there is accountability and change,” said one protester. “This is about dignity, justice, and the right to work.”