Fakhrul: BNP pledges to work with indigenous communities

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has assured that the party will always stand by the indigenous communities.

Speaking at a program with leaders and activists of indigenous communities at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Tuesday afternoon, he said the party is committed to working with the communities and advocating for their interests.

“BNP is committed. We will work with you, stand by you, speak on your behalf, and strive for your establishment in society and politics. This is our promise,” he said.

He urged everyone to work together to rebuild the country.

At the program, council member Bijon Kanti Sarkar, Indigenous Communities Party President Mrigen Hagidak, indigenous women entrepreneur Santanu Snita Nakrek, and Swapna Azim, among others, raised issues faced by their communities.

Responding, Fakhrul said that if BNP comes to power, the party will facilitate financial support for women entrepreneurs from indigenous communities under easy and minimal conditions.

He also highlighted BNP’s historical focus on supporting women entrepreneurs during the administrations of late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.