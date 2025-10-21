PMO Convergence 2025 highlights PMOs as engines of national transformation

The PMO Convergence 2025, hosted by PMaspire Global Group in collaboration with PMO Global Institute Inc, brought together 120+ PMO leaders, executives, and innovators from across industries from 80+ organizations to explore how Project Management Offices (PMOs) are shaping economic growth, governance excellence, and nation-building in the new era of intelligence.

The event, themed “PMO as a Nation Builder,” showcased how PMOs have evolved from administrative units into strategic engines of transformation. Through keynote speeches, expert panels, and community networking, the conference emphasized how leadership, intelligence, and purpose must converge to drive national development.

In his visionary keynote, Dr Abdulla, founder and CEO of PMaspire Group and PMO Global Institute Inc, delivered an inspiring message about the rise of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on the future of project management.

“When intelligence grows beyond us, leadership must grow within us,” said Dr Abdulla. “The era of Artificial Superintelligence is coming in just a few years, when AGI will exceed the capacity of humans. If we do not integrate intelligence into how we lead and execute, human project professionals will be replaced, not by machines but by those who adapt intelligently.”

Dr Abdulla urged PMO leaders to embrace convergence, the unification of purpose, intelligence, and execution, as the foundation of sustainable progress and nation-building.

The highlight of the event was a dynamic panel discussion on “PMO as a Nation Builder – How PMOs Are Shaping Economic Growth and Governance Excellence,” featuring distinguished leaders from diverse sectors:

Ajuba Khandaker – general manager and chief of compliance and monitoring, Pubali Bank PLC

Md Mosta Gausul Hoque, PMP – retired secretary to the Government of Bangladesh

Ar Khurshid Shahid Almeher, PhD – CEO, Kaymonto and Partners

Moderated by: Golam Rahmani Quraishy, PMU, Max Foundation

Panelists offered thought-provoking insights on how PMOs can act as national enablers across government, finance, real estate, and infrastructure sectors.

Md Mosta Gausul Hoque emphasized the challenges in the public sector, stating: “The lack of ecosystem and absence of structured project management learning within government institutions remain major gaps. There is a need for national-level initiatives to strengthen capacity building and institutionalize PMO practices across the public sector.”

Ar Khurshid Shahid Almeher, PhD highlighted the untapped human potential in the PMO domain, saying: "We have immense human potential waiting to be harnessed through the PMO space. With the right framework, our professionals can lead globally recognized projects and drive sustainable development.”

Ajuba Khandaker addressed the critical role of PMOs in the financial sector, noting: “Structured project management practices and strong PMO functions are essential in banking to ensure governance, risk control, and innovation. The banking industry must adopt PMO maturity models to enhance efficiency and accountability.”

The evening also featured the PMO Networking Contest and 360 Photo Contest, celebrating participants’ collaboration, creativity, and community engagement.

Dr Abdulla concluded the event with a call to action, saying: “PMOs are not just offices of management, they are engines of national transformation. Together, we can build a future where every project contributes to stronger organizations, smarter governance, and better nations.”

The conference also announced the expansion of the PMO Global South East Asia Community, which will connect professionals from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka through cross-border volunteer collaboration to strengthen PMO excellence across the region.