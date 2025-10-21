Pay Commission to submit report within stipulated time

The Pay Commission, formed to recommend a fair and effective new pay structure for government and autonomous institutions, hoped that it will submit reports to the government within stipulated time.

The work of the commission is in the process of reviewing and scrutinizing public opinions and recommendations received through four online questionnaires.

According to sources in the Pay Commission, the associations have met with the commission and submitted their opinions and recommendations. The commission is examining the recommendations and opinions, said a PID handout here on Tuesday.

It is mentionable that the commission had previously collected public opinion online through questionnaires in four categories: common citizens, government employees, government institutions including autonomous institutions and associations or societies from October 1-15, it added.