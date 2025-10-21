Police: Love triangle the reason behind JnU student murder

The murder of Jagannath University (JnU) student and Chhatra Dal leader Md Jobayed Hossen in Old Dhaka was the outcome of a tangled love affair involving his girlfriend, Barjis Shabnam Borsha, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Borsha’s former boyfriend, Mahir Rahman, carried out the killing under her direction.

The information was disclosed at a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road by Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) S M Nazrul Islam.

According to him, Jobayed used to visit a house on Nurbox Lane in Banshal to tutor Borsha, and a romantic relationship developed between them. However, Borsha was simultaneously involved with both Jobayed and Mahir. To resolve the love triangle, she allegedly orchestrated the murder.

On September 26, after Mahir confronted Borsha over the matter, she decided to get rid of Jobayed, police said. Later, Mahir and his friend Fardin Ahmed Ailan bought a knife and waited at Borsha’s residence on October 19, where she had called Jobayed.

When Jobayed arrived, Mahir asked him to stay away from Borsha. During an altercation in the stairwell, Mahir stabbed him in the neck and fled. Jobayed died on the spot from excessive bleeding.

“The girl could not distance herself from either of them. She told Mahir, ‘If I cannot get rid of Jobayed, I cannot be yours.’ Following this, they executed the plan,” said Additional Commissioner Nazrul.

Lalbagh Division Deputy Commissioner Mallick Ahsan Uddin Sami said Borsha admitted to being at the scene and witnessing the incident from the stairs.

He said, “Investigation revealed that after being stabbed on the two-floor stairwell, Jobayed tried to push open the upper door in a blood-soaked state. Blood was seen dripping from under the door.”

Police have arrested Borsha, Mahir, and Fardin. All three have confessed during preliminary interrogation, police said.

“Mahir and Borsha lived in the same building. Their relationship lasted about one and a half years, while the deceased had been tutoring Borsha for one year,” said the additional commissioner.

He added that Mahir’s surrender was part of a police strategy, as pressure was applied through his family to ensure his presence at the station.

“This murder plan was entirely orchestrated by Borsha. It is a love-related crime, comparable to the Rifat Sharif murder in Barguna,” he said, adding that there was no political motive behind the killing.