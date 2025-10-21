BNP delegation set to meet CA Yunus Tuesday evening

A BNP delegation, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, is set to meet Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday evening.

The meeting is scheduled for 6pm at the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna, said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Party sources said Fakhrul, along with several members of the party’s standing committee, will attend the meeting to discuss the overall political situation in the country.

They said the BNP leaders will also share the party’s concerns regarding the upcoming election and the neutrality of the administration.