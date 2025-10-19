Sunday, October 19, 2025

Rain, thundershowers likely in Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong

The Met Office also predicted that the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 11:32 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday morning.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.
 
The Met Office also predicted that the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 36°C in Sylhet, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Sunday 22.4°C in Tetulia.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:30pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:58am on Monday.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
