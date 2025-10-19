CPD’s Climate Week opens with a call to act, not just promise

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) brought together policymakers, researchers, youth leaders, and development partners to accelerate climate action under the theme “Turning Ambition into Action,” as it inaugurated Climate Week 2025 with a high-level gathering on Saturday at the Brac Centre in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

The four-day event, running from October 18 to 21, aims to foster inclusive dialogue and practical solutions to address climate change.

Supported by the Embassy of Denmark and the World Bank, the initiative brings together policymakers, researchers, youth representatives, civil society members, and private sector leaders.

The weeklong program features conferences, policy dialogues, exhibitions, and competitions focused on climate justice, financing, resilience, and innovation.

The opening session emphasized aligning national priorities with global climate goals.

Over the course of the week, six thematic sessions will delve into issues such as climate commitments in vulnerable countries, carbon markets, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable finance, and debt management.

Day two will spotlight young researchers and professionals presenting papers on adaptation, mitigation, resilience, green technology, artificial intelligence, and disaster risk reduction.

Selected papers will be awarded and considered for publication.

On the third day, youth-led policy workshops will explore climate budgeting, financial frameworks, and adaptation planning, aiming to equip emerging leaders with tools for evidence-based and accountable climate governance.

The final day will feature the Climate Olympiad, a policy case competition, and a green project exhibition showcasing student-led innovations.

Green enterprises will also present models on circular economy and community-based adaptation.

In a statement, CPD said the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between policy, research, and implementation.

“Climate Week 2025 aims to inspire Bangladesh’s young leadership to build a fair, sustainable, and resilient future,” the statement read.