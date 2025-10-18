EU hails 'July Charter' as milestone in Bangladesh's political transition

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller has described the signing of the "July Charter" as a significant step toward political consensus and reform in Bangladesh, as the country advances toward national elections slated for early 2026.

"I was delighted to join the signing ceremony of the July Charter, a document which sets out broad political consensus on fundamental reforms," Ambassador Miller wrote in a Facebook post following the event on Friday.

He said the signing marked "an important moment in the country's political transition, demonstrating unity of purpose as Bangladesh moves towards elections in early 2026."

The July National Charter 2025, signed on Friday, brought together 25 political parties including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The EU envoy's presence at the event reflected the European Union's continued commitment to engaging with Bangladesh in its democratic journey and governance reforms.

The EU has maintained a long-standing partnership with Bangladesh in promoting good governance and institutional accountability.

In recent months, the EU has reiterated its support for free, fair, and participatory elections in Bangladesh. This includes offering technical cooperation and the possibility of deploying election observation missions, aligned with the EU's broader commitment to democratic practices and sustainable development.