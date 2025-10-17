Friday, October 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
CA Yunus, political leaders sign July National Charter 2025

The signing ceremony began at 4:37pm with the rendition of the national anthem

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, along with leaders of various political parties, signs the “July National Charter 2025” at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 06:26 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and leaders of various political parties signed the July National Charter 2025 on Friday.

The signing took place at 5pm. National Consensus Commission Vice-Chair Professor Ali Riaz, along with other commission members, also signed the charter.

From the BNP, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed signed the document. From Jamaat-e-Islami, Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar took part in the signing.

Among others, AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju and General Secretary Asaduzzaman Fuad, as well as Ganosamhati Andolan’s Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki and Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan, signed the charter on behalf of their respective parties.

Several parties — including the National Citizen Party (NCP), Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BaSaD), BaSaD (Marxist), Bangladesh JaSaD, and Gono Forum — did not sign the charter.

The ceremony began at 4:37pm with the rendition of the national anthem. Members of the Advisory Council and diplomats from various countries stationed in Bangladesh were also present at the event.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBNPJamaat-e-IslamiNational Citizen Party
