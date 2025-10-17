Ali Riaz: July Charter a social contract between citizens, parties, and state

National Consensus Commission Vice Chair Professor Ali Riaz has said that the July National Charter is not merely an agreement among political parties but a social contract between citizens, political parties, and the state.

He made the remarks on Friday at the signing ceremony of the “July National Charter,” held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.

“This charter has been built through the contributions of those who sacrificed their lives in the uprising, those who were injured, and the July fighters who continue to live in hardship. The July–August mass uprising reflects a long-standing aspiration for state reform,” Professor Riaz said.

“On behalf of the commission, I express sincere gratitude to the political parties of Bangladesh. However, it is not only the commission or the political parties — people from various sections of society have also participated in this process,” he added.

He further said that over the past 16 years, since 2009, Bangladesh has witnessed the rise of fascism. “The courage and determination shown by citizens in resisting it — beginning with the anti-discrimination student movement that evolved into the one-point demand and ultimately compelled the fascist ruler to flee — have been monumental.”

“The July National Charter stands as a testament to that achievement,” he said. “We believe the effort to reform the state will not succeed in a single day, nor can any single document guarantee it. But we hope this national document will be implemented — and that its implementation will be swift.”