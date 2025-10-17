'Signing of July Charter by few parties doesn’t constitute national unity'

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), has said that the signing of the July Charter by a few political parties does not constitute national unity.

“Even today, some political parties will come together to sign the July Charter. They are calling it national unity, but we believe it is not genuine. True unity can only be built through the participation of workers and people from various professions,” he said.

He made the comments on Friday at the unveiling ceremony of the NCP’s workers’ wing, “National Workers’ Power,” held in Navy Colony, Eskaton, Dhaka.

Nahid said that during the past 16 years under Sheikh Hasina’s rule, workers have been the most oppressed. “Early in 2024, workers had to protest for fair wages. Some were even killed by police gunfire. At that time, workers had no rights, and they were excluded from the unity process,” he added.

He further criticized interim governments, saying several commissions were formed, but there was no discussion on a labor commission. “There has been no discussion on reforming public service institutions involved in people’s lives, including the health sector. Only six election-centered reform commissions were created, but they have little to show for democracy,” he said.

Nahid emphasized that national unity occurs when people from all walks of life come together to fight, citing the July popular uprising as an example. “At that time, there were no political party banners—only students, workers, and people from various professions. NCP always aims to build that kind of unity,” he said.

Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib and other central NCP leaders were present at the event.