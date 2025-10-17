Friday, October 17, 2025

Bangladesh strongly condemns brutal killing of 3 Bangladeshis in Tripura

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the perpetrators must be brought to justice

Logo of the Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 12:25 PM

Bangladesh on Friday strongly protests and condemns the brutal beating and killing of three Bangladeshi citizens by a mob in Tripura, India, held on Wednesday.

“The perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice,” said Bangladesh foreign ministry in a statement on Friday morning.  

Terming this heinous act as an unacceptable and grave violation of human rights and the rule of law, the statement said: "The Government of Bangladesh underscores that all individuals, irrespective of their nationality, are entitled to the full protection of their human rights, regardless of which side of the border they may inadvertently find themselves in.”

Dhaka expressed its serious concern over this deplorable incident and called upon the Government of India to conduct an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident and take sincere efforts to stop recurrence of such inhumane acts.

Topics:

IndiaTripura
