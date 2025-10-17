Stalking epidemic threatens women’s safety across Bangladesh

Fatima (Pseudonym name), an 18-year-old college student in Khulna, once enjoyed walking home with friends after class.

But that routine turned into a nightmare when a young man began following her.

What started as glances and casual remarks escalated into persistent harassment—messages, shouting, and loitering near her home.

One evening, while walking alone, he attacked her with a knife.

Fatima survived, but the trauma lingers.

“I don’t feel safe anywhere,” she said, her voice trembling.

“Even my home feels unsafe now.”

Fatima’s ordeal is far from isolated.

According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 140 women were assaulted by stalkers between January and September 2025.

The numbers have remained consistently high over the years—144 cases in 2024, 109 in 2023, 141 in 2022, and 107 in 2021—despite awareness campaigns and legal safeguards.

These figures reflect a persistent threat to women’s safety in public spaces, educational institutions, and workplaces.

In Dhaka’s Mirpur, Liza, a 25-year-old bank employee, faced similar terror.

After blocking a man who had begun messaging her online, she found him waiting outside her office.

For three consecutive days, he followed her rickshaw home.

One night, he left a threatening note at her doorstep: “I won’t let you belong to anyone else.”

When she reported the incident, police dismissed her concerns.

Two weeks later, he attacked her on the street, injuring her shoulder.

“They only took it seriously after I was hurt,” Liza told Dhaka Tribune.

A culture of impunity

Mubrook Mohammed, a member of ASK, described stalking as a “silent epidemic” in Bangladesh.

“Many men see harassment as a form of affection, and the absence of strong consequences encourages this behavior. Every number in the reports represents a woman whose life has been disrupted—often permanently,” he said.

A 2023 study by ActionAid Bangladesh found that 87% of women had experienced sexual harassment in public spaces.

Among young women aged 18 to 30, 65% reported feeling unsafe, and over 70% never reported incidents, fearing blame, humiliation, or retaliation.

Urmi, a young professional in Chittagong, was stalked by a neighbor for weeks.

When she approached police, she was asked why she was outside alone and questioned about her clothing.

“I went there hoping for help, but I felt more humiliated than when I was being followed,” she said.

Legal gaps, digital threats

Bangladesh’s legal framework includes the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act (2000) and relevant Penal Code provisions. But implementation remains weak.

“While the laws are sufficient, many victims abandon cases due to slow procedures, insensitive officers, and lack of witness protection,” said Barrister Sara Hossain of the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST).

Technology has added new layers of vulnerability.

Social media platforms have become tools for digital stalking, threats, and photo misuse.

In 2024, the Cyber Crime Tribunal received over 2,000 complaints of online harassment—many still unresolved due to limited resources and a lack of trained investigators.

Need for cultural change

Experts argue that legal reform must be accompanied by cultural transformation.

Gulay Jannat, assistant professor of Women and Gender Studies at Dhaka University, said: “Boys often grow up seeing that a girl’s ‘no’ can be ignored. Society must teach respect and consent from an early age, instead of instructing girls to restrict their movements.”

Despite the fear, some survivors are reclaiming their lives.

Joya, a 19-year-old student, now attends self-defense classes and speaks publicly about her experience.

“I want others to know they are not alone. I don’t want fear to rule our lives,” she said.

Liza has returned to work with added precautions but refuses to let her stalker dictate her freedom.

As 2025 draws to a close, activists warn that the final tally of stalking-related assaults may surpass previous years.

Behind each statistic lies a story of trauma, courage, and resilience.

Until stronger protections, faster justice, and cultural awareness converge, women across Bangladesh will continue to live under the shadow of stalkers—fighting for the right to move freely and safely in their own communities.