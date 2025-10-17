Domestic fruits offer relief as imported prices stay high

Over the past month, prices of several imported fruits in Bangladesh have seen a modest decline, yet they remain largely unaffordable for the average consumer.

In contrast, seasonal domestic fruits have emerged as the preferred choice among buyers, offering both affordability and accessibility.

A market survey conducted on Saturday across fruit shops in Old Dhaka revealed notable price adjustments.

Pomegranates, previously sold at Tk550–600 per piece, are now priced at Tk450.

Fuji and Golden apples have dropped from Tk400 to Tk320–350, Gala apples from Tk420 to Tk350, and pears from Tk350 to Tk300.

The most significant reduction was observed in oranges, which fell from Tk400–500 to Tk250.

However, prices of other imported fruits remain unchanged.

China grapes are selling at Tk500 per kg, Monaka and red grapes at Tk350, white grapes at Tk400, natural dragon fruit at Tk200, hybrid dragon fruit at Tk150, year-round mango at Tk250, and South African oranges at Tk350.

Bilal Hossain, a veteran fruit vendor with over a decade of experience, said: “Prices of imported fruits have come down slightly, but they’re still out of reach for most people. Unless prices fall to Tk200–250, they won’t be widely affordable.”

Local fruits offer relief

Domestic fruits are widely available across markets, shops, and street stalls in Dhaka, with street vendors offering prices Tk10–20 lower than formal outlets.

The seasonal abundance, coupled with recent rainfall that raised concerns over spoilage, has driven prices down further—making local produce the top choice for consumers.

Field observations show papaya, previously Tk70–80 per kg, now selling at Tk40–60.

Guava has dropped from Tk80 to Tk50–60, and jamun from Tk50–100 to Tk40–80, depending on size.

Other fruits such as amra (Tk40–60 per kg), tal (Tk40–100 per piece), pineapple (Tk30–50 per piece), kamranga (Tk60–80), imported guava (Tk10–15 per piece), and chalta (Tk20–30 per piece) have maintained stable prices.

Bananas have seen a slight increase, now priced at Tk40–50 per piece.

Shahin Alam, a street vendor in Dhaka’s Court area, explained: “Seasonal fruits are usually cheaper now. Rainfall has lowered demand, which pushed prices down. When prices drop, customers buy immediately. If prices rise, they just ask and walk away.”

Mosharraf, a banana seller at Rathkhola Mor, attributed the price hike in Sagar bananas to the end of the season.

Consumers are also responding positively to the affordability.

Raihan Qaderi, a university student, said: “Papaya used to cost over Tk100. Now it’s half that. Guava is also much cheaper. These prices are reasonable.”

Maruf Ahmed, a private sector employee, added: “Imported fruits are costly. Seasonal fruits are much more affordable if you know when and where to buy.”

With domestic fruits dominating the market and imported varieties still priced out of reach, the seasonal shift has brought welcome relief to consumers across the capital.