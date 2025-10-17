Tenure of National Consensus Commission extended till Oct 31

The government has extended the tenure of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) till October 31.

The Cabinet Division on Thursday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The seven-member commission, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, was formed on February 12 this year to review and adopt recommendations from six reform commissions.

Constitution Reform Commission Chief Professor Ali Riaz was made the vice-chairman of the commission.

Other members of the commission include Dr Md Aiyub Mia, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, and Dr Iftekharuzzaman.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haidar is also engaged in the consensus-building process with the commission.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs is providing all kinds of secretarial support to the National Consensus Commission.