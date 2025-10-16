ESPN Cricinfo suspends gambling ads following govt warning

Cricket portal ESPN Cricinfo has suspended gambling-related advertisements after a public warning from Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Taiyeb urged national and regional media—including newspapers, online portals, digital advertising agencies, content creators, and celebrities—to refrain from promoting or participating in any form of gambling, betting, pornography, or other unethical products and services.

He advised organizations to customize their digital ad settings instead of relying on default AdSense configurations, which often allow gambling or adult content pop-ups. “Mobile operators, ISPs, Google AdSense, Meta Ads, and other international advertising platforms are requested to comply with Bangladesh’s existing laws and ethical standards by strengthening filtering and pop-up blocking policies,” he said.

Taiyeb noted a recent surge in gambling and betting advertisements across digital platforms—including news sites, sports portals, mobile applications, social media channels, and some electronic media—which, he said, violates the Cyber Security Act 2025 and the Pornography Control Act 2012.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach, he warned that the government may block any websites found breaching the law. “We will actively consider blocking such sites, and public communication on this will follow,” he added.

“The Government of Bangladesh remains firmly committed to ensuring that the country’s cyberspace is safe, ethical, and youth-friendly,” Taiyeb concluded.