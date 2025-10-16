9 AL men among Obaidul Quader's brother Shahadat arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested nine leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) and its affiliated organizations including Shahadat Hossain, brother of former road transport and bridges minister and AL general secretary Obaidul Quarder.

They were arrested from different parts of the capital in the past 24 hours for their suspected involvement in anti-state activities such as bringing out and financing sudden processions.

Deputy commissioner of DB (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed their arrest to the BSS.

The detainees will soon be produced before the court.