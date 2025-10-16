Thursday, October 16, 2025

9 AL men among Obaidul Quader's brother Shahadat arrested

They were arrested in the past 24 hours for allegedly financing and joining anti-state processions

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 12:08 PM

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested nine leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) and its affiliated organizations including Shahadat Hossain, brother of former road transport and bridges minister and AL general secretary Obaidul Quarder.

They were arrested from different parts of the capital in the past 24 hours for their suspected involvement in anti-state activities such as bringing out and financing sudden processions.

Deputy commissioner of DB (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed their arrest to the BSS.

The detainees will soon be produced before the court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
