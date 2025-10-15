BNP to sign national July charter with note of dissents, says Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said the National July Charter will be signed with a “note of dissents” clearly mentioning the issues on which there are differences of opinion.

“We have decided that the National July Charter will be signed with a note of dissents clearly stating the issues on which there are disagreements,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the National Consensus Commission with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the BNP leader said once the charter is drafted and signed in that way, the upcoming referendum will contain only one question for the people – whether they support it or not, with a simple “Yes” or “No” vote.

Salahuddin said he believes only a few votes will go against the July Charter, as most people support the proposed reforms.

“The ‘Yes’ votes will win overwhelmingly because the people are in favour of reforms,” he said.

Salahuddin said the referendum will give constitutional authority to implement the charter, creating a binding obligation so that it cannot be overturned or ignored through any judicial means.

He said once the July Charter is signed, its final document will be sent to all concerned and made public.

Later, the BNP leader said the National Consensus Commission will recommend to the government the possible process to implement it.

He, however, said their party favours holding the referendum on the July Charter on the same day as the national election.

Salahuddin also said the charter will be signed at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Friday at 4pm in a historic ceremony.

The BNP said he informed the chief adviser that their party is working with the goal that the next national election will be held in the first half of February 2026.

Salahuddin made it clear that the July Charter has no link with the election itself, as all parties, including the BNP, are in favour of national reforms.

“Once the election is held, these reforms will be implemented,” he said.

The meeting of the National Consensus Commission and political leaders began at 6:25pm at the Foreign Service Academy, with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus in attendance.