Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Gangachara bans cattle slaughter without clearance to curb anthrax

Customers are reportedly refusing beef without valid test certification

Gangachara bans cattle slaughter without clearance to curb anthrax. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 10:01 PM

The Gangachara upazila administration in Rangpur has banned the slaughter of cattle without official clearance to prevent the spread of anthrax.

Mahmud Hasan Mridha, Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO), said the outbreak of anthrax have been reported across Rangpur district.

“As anthrax can transmit from animals to humans, this precautionary step is necessary,” he added.

The directive requires meat traders to obtain clearance from the Upazila Livestock Office or Veterinary Hospital before slaughtering any animal. Violators may face legal action, the UNO warned.

Notices showing test reports are displayed at butcher shops in Rangpur city, including Medical East Gate, Dhap, Lal Kuthir intersection, City Bazar, and the bus terminal.

Customers are reportedly refusing beef without valid test certification.

Cattle scheduled for slaughter are inspected the night before, and only those passing receive clearance for processing.

Health authorities reported 53 people with anthrax-like symptoms in Pirgacha, Kaunia, and Mithapukur upazilas, with two suspected deaths. Patients are receiving treatment at local health complexes.

Officials confirmed the outbreak is of the cutaneous type, which affects the skin and is not highly contagious between humans.

Rangpur District Livestock Officer Abu Sayeed said vaccination campaigns have covered livestock in Pirgacha, Kaunia, Mithapukur and Rangpur Sadar, and animals are being screened prior to slaughter to contain the outbreak.

Topics:

CattleRangpur
