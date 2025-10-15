Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

3 including woman die in Tangail bus-truck collision

The identities of the victims are not yet known

3 killed, including woman, in bus-truck collision in Tangail on October 15, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 04:51 PM

Three people, including a woman died and 12 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Basail upazila of Tangail on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 2:30pm near Baikhola on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed.

According to police and locals, a passenger bus of Bhai Bhai Paribahan, coming from Tarakandi in Jamalpur and heading to Dhaka, tried to overtake a Dhaka-bound truck at Baikhola but collided with another truck carrying rods going in the same direction.

One woman died at the scene. Police rescued 14 injured passengers and sent them to Tangail General Hospital, where two others were declared dead.

Basail Police Station OC Md Jalal Uddin said authorities are working to identify the deceased. The bodies will be handed over to their families after completing legal formalities.

Topics:

DeathDhaka-Tangail HighwayAcross Bangladesh Road Accidents
Read More

Protesters block Tangail-Jamuna highway demanding to keep Tangail under Dhaka division

RAB member, child among three killed in Patuakhali bus crash

3 killed in Natore road crash

Cop injured in road accident dies at DMCH

Two die as train hits motorcycle in Bogra

CNG autorickshaw drivers block Dhaka-Tangail highway protesting harassment

Latest News

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

5-day Furniture Fair kicks off in Dhaka

Md Habibur Rahman new DMD of NCC Bank

Cucsu voting ends peacefully

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x