3 including woman die in Tangail bus-truck collision

Three people, including a woman died and 12 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Basail upazila of Tangail on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 2:30pm near Baikhola on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed.

According to police and locals, a passenger bus of Bhai Bhai Paribahan, coming from Tarakandi in Jamalpur and heading to Dhaka, tried to overtake a Dhaka-bound truck at Baikhola but collided with another truck carrying rods going in the same direction.

One woman died at the scene. Police rescued 14 injured passengers and sent them to Tangail General Hospital, where two others were declared dead.

Basail Police Station OC Md Jalal Uddin said authorities are working to identify the deceased. The bodies will be handed over to their families after completing legal formalities.