2 killed in Faridpur road crash

Two people, including a child, were killed and 15 others injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch, being hit by another bus in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district on Wednesday at noon.

One of the deceased was identified as Shamsunnahar, 40, wife of Nazrul Islam from Wazirpur upazila in Barisal. The identity of the child is yet to be confirmed.

Officer-in-charge Rokibuzzaman of Bhanga Highway Police Station said a Barisal-bound bus of Euro Line Paribahan lost control and overturned after being hit by a Shyamoli Paribahan bus while overtaking in Purbosadardi area, leaving 17 bus passengers injured.

Among them, the woman and the child succumbed to their injuries on the way to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, he said.

Police recovered the damaged bus and seized the Shyamoli Paribahan bus; its driver managed to flee, the OC said, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.