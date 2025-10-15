Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

2 killed in Faridpur road crash

Police recovered the damaged bus and seized the Shyamoli Paribahan bus but its driver managed to flee

Map of Faridpur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 04:02 PM

Two people, including a child, were killed and 15 others injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch, being hit by another bus in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district on Wednesday at noon.

One of the deceased was identified as Shamsunnahar, 40, wife of Nazrul Islam from Wazirpur upazila in Barisal. The identity of the child is yet to be confirmed.

Officer-in-charge Rokibuzzaman of Bhanga Highway Police Station said a Barisal-bound bus of Euro Line Paribahan lost control and overturned after being hit by a Shyamoli Paribahan bus while overtaking in Purbosadardi area, leaving 17 bus passengers injured.

Among them, the woman and the child succumbed to their injuries on the way to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, he said.

Police recovered the damaged bus and seized the Shyamoli Paribahan bus; its driver managed to flee, the OC said, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

Topics:

Faridpur
Read More

22 fishermen jailed in Faridpur for defying ban fishing

Nightlong ilish fair sees 100 tons sold in Faridpur

HC: Why not include Bhanga in Faridpur-5 constituency

Ex-MP Nixon named prime accused in Bhanga police station attack case

DIG Rezaul: Perpetrators of Faridpur violence to be brought to book

Protests turn violent in Bhanga

Latest News

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

5-day Furniture Fair kicks off in Dhaka

Md Habibur Rahman new DMD of NCC Bank

Cucsu voting ends peacefully

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x